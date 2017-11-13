Husband reveals how Mary Kom prepared for Asian Championship

New Delhi, Nov 13: Ace Indian boxer MC Mary Kom had returned empty-handed from the World Championship after crashing out of the championship in the second round only, last time!

Before that, she received another shock by failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics 2016. The media started writing whether the glorious career of Mary Kom has come to end. Sports lovers started questioning whether the Manipuri boxer should continue.

With a brilliant return in the boxing ring after a gap of three years, Mary Kom clinched a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Championships. Mary’s husband Karung Onkholer Kom revealed how the 35-year-old had rejuvenated herself silently in last three months.

Speaking over phone from their residence in Imphal in Manipur Onkholer told MyKhel, “After having failed to qualify for Rio Olympics and then after crashing out in the second round of the World Championships, Mary was going through deep anguish. But she tried her best to keep herself normal. She used to do each and every work at home and silently went to our boxing academy in the late evening."

There she used to start training for the Asian Championships. My duty was to look after our three children. I did that as I knew Mary would return with a medal from any international championship. I trusted her indomitable mind and dedication.”

According to Onkholer, he took their youngest child Prince one evening to show that how his mother was training and having watched his mother punching and jabbing on the boxing pillow the kid started shouting.

Onkholer added, “Mary was ecstatic after watching her youngest child shouting and laughing towards her. She said she must have to bring a medal from the Asian Championship to honour their youngest child’s laughs. Mary felt it was a kind of blessings.”

Onlkholer clarified, “On November 9th after Mary won the gold in the Asian Championship my youngest child Prince and his elder sister and elder brother started dancing on the bed. It was probably the greatest moment of my life!”