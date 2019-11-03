English
UFC 244 results: Masvidal wins BMF belt with controversial victory over Diaz

By
Masvidal

New York, November 3: Jorge Masvidal claimed the BMF belt against Nate Diaz when the doctor controversially stopped the fight after the third round at UFC 244.

With United States president Donald Trump and superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson watching in New York, Masvidal benefited from a third-round TKO after Diaz had a big cut over his right eye.

The doctor did not let the blockbuster bout continue at Madison Square Garden, where the non-title welterweight clash headlined UFC 244.

"I didn't think they were gonna stop it, I was just getting started," Diaz said afterwards. "I had a little bit of an issue so I couldn't run as much as I usually do.

"I wasn't going to push until round four. He did what he was supposed to, so props to Jorge. But we're running this back, mother*****."

Masvidal almost definitely won the first two rounds and possibly the third after Trump's arrival in New York was met with a chorus of boos.

Diaz tried to ignore the doctor and keep fighting, while veteran welterweight Masvidal wanted to continue as he expressed a desire for a rematch.

"I told Nate right now, I swear we're running it back," Masvidal said. "You gave me the love, let's run it back. I hate leaving the cage with my opponent conscious.

"There's only one way to do it, and that's to baptise him. I didn't get to baptise Nate."

In the co-main event, Darren Till had a successful middleweight debut as he defeated former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27).

Also on the main card, Stephen Thompson claimed a decision win over Vincente Luque in a welterweight bout, Derrick Lewis earned a split decsion against Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout and in the opener, Kevin Lee stopped Gregor Gillespie in the first round of a lightweight bout.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were stoppage wins for Corey Anderson, Shane Burgos, Edmen Shahbazyan, Jair Rozenstruik and Lyman Good, while Katlyn Chookagian and Hakeem Dawodu picked up decision wins.

Check out the final results of UFC 244:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz by TKO (doctor stoppage) - Round 3, 5:00

2. Middleweight bout: Darren Till defeated Kelvin Gastelum by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson defeated Vicente Luque by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

4. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis defeated Blagoy Ivanov by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee defeated Gregor Gillespie by KO (head kick) - Round 1, 2:47

Preliminary card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson defeated Johnny Walker by (TKO) punches - Round 1, 2:07

2. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos defeated Makwan Amirkhani by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 4:42

3. Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Brad Tavares by knockout (punches - Round 1, 2:27

4. Heavyweight bout: Jair Rozenstruik defeated Andrei Arlovski by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 0:29

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian defeated Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Welterweight bout: Lyman Good defeated Chance Rencountre by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:03

7. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu defeated Julio Arce by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

(With OPTA inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
