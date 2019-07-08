English

Wolff joins elite company with 3M Open win

By Opta
Matthew Wolff
Matthew Wolff joined a group including only Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw with his 3M Open win.

Minnesota, July 8: Matthew Wolff joined elite company with his first PGA Tour win at the 3M Open on Sunday.

The 20-year-old became just the third player to win the individual title at the NCAA Championship and a PGA Tour crown in the same year.

Wolff – whose unusual swing has drawn plenty of attention – joined 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and two-time major winner Ben Crenshaw in that club, according to the PGA Tour.

He became the ninth youngest winner in PGA Tour history and the youngest since Jordan Spieth's success at the John Deere Classic in 2013.

Wolff fired a six-under 65 in the final round at the 3M Open, winning by one stroke from Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

He made a 26-foot eagle putt at the final hole to secure his victory.

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
