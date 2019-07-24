English
Russian boxer Dadashev dies after loss to Matias in IBF eliminator

By Opta
Maxim Dadashev died at the age of 28 after suffering a brain injury
Maxim Dadashev died at the age of 28 after suffering a brain injury

Moscow, July 24: Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died at the age of 28 after suffering a brain injury in his defeat to Subriel Matias.

Dadashev lost in 11 rounds to Matias in an IBF light-welterweight title eliminator in Maryland on Friday (July 19), with his trainer Buddy McGirt calling a stop to proceedings.

The aftermath of the fight saw Dadashev leave the arena on a stretcher after he vomited on his way back to the locker room.

He underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma.

A spokesperson for Dadashev's promoters Top Rank confirmed to Omnisport on Tuesday (July 23) that he had died from his injuries.

Dadashev had won his previous 13 fights prior to Friday's loss to Matias.

boxing russia boxer
Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8:03 [IST]
