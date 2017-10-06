McGregor will get killed, if he fights Canelo: Malignaggi

Bengaluru, October 6: Controversial Paulie Malignaggi mocked at the idea of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor's potential bout against former boxing champ Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent interview, John Kavanagh, McGregor's head coach named Canelo as one of the many options for his fighter once he returns in 2018 and also picked a date for the Irishman to face Canelo. Kavanagh wants Conor to fight the boxer during the Cinco De Mayo weekend in May.

McGregor for the first time stepped into the squared-circle in August to face boxing great Floyd Mayweather, where he lasted longer than expected before he was stopped in the tenth round of the bout, much to the amazement of his critics.

The UFC star went into the big money fight as the under dog and was slated to be knocked out within the first three rounds by legends of the sport.

Malignaggi and McGregor rivalry goes back to several months after the pair had a big fallout when the boxer was hired as a sparring partner to prepare for the Mayweather bout.

Most recently McGregor has also challenged Malignaggi to fight him, not in a boxing match, but in the UFC. However, Malignaggi said he would never fight in a mixed martial arts event.

"If he's a man, he has to box me, he talked a lot about our boxing. If it was as easy as he says, he needs to go in and box with me. He can't say it was easy, and then say he wants to fight but it can't be boxing," Malignaggi told ESPN Deportes.

Malignaggi then stated, McGregor would get destroyed if he stepped in the ring with Canelo and warned that this won't be any ordinary fight.

"McGregor likes to have his name out there, he's a person who likes people to talk, to have people write things about him, he's an egomaniac - but if he's talking about Canelo, he has to book a hospital room for two or three weeks, because when he loses it they will take him directly to that reserved room. This is not a regular fight, McGregor will get killed in that fight."