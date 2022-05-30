Meet Anmol Sachdeva - who never gave up on his Vitruvian dreams!

Growing up in Patna, gyms were not easily accessible as the ones with top-notch facilities were very expensive. By the eleventh standard, Anmol was sure he had found his true dream. He directed his focus and passion towards fitness and body-building. Looking back in hindsight today, it definitely worked wonders for him and his large number of clients!

As one would expect, the beginning of his journey wasn't smooth but the experience was definitely a learning curve. "I spent a lot on food supplements like whey proteins and multi-vitamins. Trainers were charging Rs. 25,000 for 3-4 months of personal training and as a 17-year-old student it definitely was not affordable," says Anmol, recollecting the tough times.

But he never flinched at the difficulties. Perseverance and the right guidance played a huge role in his burgeoning fame and impact on the lives of people who wanted to be fit but couldn't find the right regimen and/or the motivation.

Being in the right place matters. Success came his way when Anmol shifted from Patna to Gurgaon to stay with his maternal uncle. In Anmol's own words, "It certainly was the turning point of my career." With his uncle's support, Anmol went on to follow his passion and dreams.

He graduated with a degree in sports science and landed himself a really good job with a top tier company in the field he had always loved. He admits that it is always an added benefit to having people who believe and support what one is pursuing.

Anmol didn't look back after that. He continues to passionately follow his dream and ambition and in 2021 launched his own fitness firm 'Aesthetics by Anmol'. He works hard to provide customised training plans for people of various age groups - from young fitness enthusiasts to people who are going through health and lifestyle issues, guiding them in the right direction - something which was missing while he was growing up.

"Do a bit of self-study and research. It's not as difficult or expensive as it looks from the outside. Invest in the right coach - that will go a long way in not just shaping up your career in the fitness industry but your overall health and lifestyle," is Anmol's advice for budding fitness enthusiasts and individuals who are looking for improved health and a holistic lifestyle.

Resting on his laurels is not his style. Anmol is now planning to take it to the next level. India, the country that gifted Yoga to the world seems to have forgotten its roots and Anmol aims to unearth our ancient spiritual glory. Besides a healthy body, fitness has other crucial aspects which encompass the mind and spirit.

Anmol plans to cultivate the broader spectrum of fitness and provide a detailed plan to his clients which include physical fitness along with mental health and spirituality.

As health consciousness is growing at an exponential rate amongst all categories of people, the future prospects look extremely bright for what Anmol is pursuing. We will certainly have a keen eye on his future endeavours and wish him wide-reaching success as he continues to explore new ventures.

Source: Media Release