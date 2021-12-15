Middleweight championship rematch headlines UFC 271

Adesanya (22-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) dethroned Whittaker in front of the largest live audience in UFC history at UFC 243 in 2019. Since then, he has delivered memorable title defenses against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero.

Adesanya now aims to stop Whittaker again to keep his spot atop the middleweight division and continue building his legacy as one of the most dominant UFC champions.

Former champion Whittaker (23-5, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) is gunning to even the score with heated rival Adesanya.

Throughout his UFC run, The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes winner secured spectacular victories over Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson and Yoel Romero (twice).

Whittaker now has his sights set on reclaiming his middleweight championship by becoming the first fighter to finish Adesanya in MMA.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Kyler Phillips (9-2, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) squares off with Marcelo Rojo (16-8, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico by way of Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina) in an exciting bantamweight bout.

• Women's MMA pioneer and No. 12 ranked contender Roxanne Modafferi (25-20, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) battles undefeated No. 15 Casey O'Neill (8-0, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia).

• No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez (24-6, fighting out of Lemoore, Calif.) battles No. 9 Matt Schnell (15-6, fighting out of Shreveport, La.).

• Vinc Pichel (14-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo. by way of Simi Valley, Calif.) looks to hand Mark O. Madsen (11-0, fighting out of Maribo, Denmark by way of Nykøbing Falster, Denmark) his first loss in an intriguing lightweight contest.

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Carlos Ulberg (5-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) hopes to secure another memorable KO when he takes on Fabio Cherant (7-3, fighting out of Wrentham, Mass.) at light heavyweight.

• The Ultimate Fighter season three veteran Ed Herman (27-15 1NC, fighting out of Vancouver, Wash.) meets Maxim Grishin (31-9-2, fighting out of Grozny, Chechen Republic, Russia) in a light heavyweight clash.

• Mana Martinez (9-2, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to impress in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on Ronnie Lawrence (7-1, fighting out of Sunrise, Fla.) at bantamweight.

• Battle-tested lightweights collide when Alexander Hernandez (13-4, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) locks horns with Renato Moicano (15-4-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil).

• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner AJ Dobson (6-0 1NC, fighting out of Columbus, Ohio) faces Jacob Malkoun (5-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) at middleweight.

• Douglas Silva (27-4 1NC, fighting out of Castanhal, Para, Brazil) looks to continue his momentum at bantamweight when he meets Sergey Morozov (17-4, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan).

• Orion Cosce (7-1, fighting out of Arcata, Calif.) goes for his first UFC win when he takes on Blood Diamond (3-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) at welterweight.

All bouts of UFC 271 will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. CT and are available for purchase at toyotacenter.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, December 16 starting at 10 a.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release