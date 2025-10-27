More sports Milan Seeks Technical Brilliance To Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Atalanta AC Milan looks to maintain their unbeaten streak in Serie A against Atalanta. Massimiliano Allegri emphasises the need for technical excellence as both teams vie for top positions. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

AC Milan, under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri, are preparing for a crucial match against Atalanta. They aim to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games. Currently, Milan are five points ahead of Atalanta in Serie A. Despite a recent 2-2 draw with Pisa, where Zachary Athekame scored a last-minute equaliser, Milan remain competitive at the top.

Allegri emphasised the need for technical excellence in upcoming matches. "We made life difficult for ourselves against Pisa, and we could've done better," he stated. He acknowledged Atalanta's strengths and highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency in a wide-open league.

Atalanta have yet to lose this season but have drawn six times, the most in Serie A. Their latest draw was a 1-1 result against Cremonese, with Marco Brescianini scoring late to equalise Jamie Vardy's goal. This marked Atalanta's fifth consecutive league draw and seventh in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Scoring has been challenging for Atalanta recently. Strikers Nikola Krstovic and Gianluca Scamacca have struggled to score. Since early October, Ivan Juric's team has netted only two goals despite Ademola Lookman's return to the squad.

For Atalanta, Marco Brescianini is a standout performer. He has scored five away goals this season, matching Hakan Calhanoglu and trailing only Scott McTominay among central midfielders since the start of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign.

Rafael Leao is AC Milan's player to watch. He has scored in consecutive home Serie A matches for the first time since May 2024. His recent goals against Fiorentina and Pisa ended a 16-game home drought. Notably, two of his last three goals were from outside the penalty area.

Match Prediction

The upcoming clash between AC Milan and Atalanta is expected to be closely contested. Milan have drawn two of their last three Serie A matches while winning one. They have avoided defeat in their last seven league outings, including a Coppa Italia victory over Lecce.

Atalanta have recorded four consecutive draws in Serie A for the first time since April-May 2015 under Edoardo Reja. They are one of only three unbeaten teams across Europe's Big Five leagues this season, alongside Bayern Munich and Monaco.

Opta Win Probability

According to Opta statistics, Atalanta have a win probability of 37.2%, while AC Milan stand at 35.6%. The likelihood of a draw is estimated at 27.1%. This suggests a tightly contested match between two strong teams aiming for top-four finishes in Serie A this season.

Allegri remains focused on securing Champions League qualification rather than discussing Scudetto ambitions at this stage. The competition remains fierce as Napoli's win over Inter saw Milan drop from first to third place after Roma also secured victory.