National Inter-State Athletics Championships: Tamilarasu’s Record-Breaking Sprint, Dhanalakshmi’s Redemption Highlight Day 1

By

Chennai, August 21: Tamil Nadu's sprinting stars lit up the opening day of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2025 on Wednesday (August 20), with S Tamilarasu storming to men's 100m gold in record-breaking fashion.

Tamil Nadu's Dhanalakshmi Sekar also completed a fairy tale comeback to win the women's crown, stamping the host state's domination on the opening day.

National Inter-State Championships Tamilarasu s Record-Breaking Sprint Dhanalakshmi s Redemption Highlight Day 1
S Tamilrasu poses after clinching gold in 100m men's sprint in Chennai. Image Courtesy: NNIS Sport

Tamilarasu's Breakthrough

The 23-year-old Tamilarasu, relatively unknown in the national athletics circuit, stunned the field with a blistering 10.22-second sprint, breaking the previous meet record of 10.27 seconds set by Punjab's Gurindervir Singh. His timing was just 0.04 seconds shy of the national record (10.18 seconds) held by Animesh Kujur, who skipped the 100m but will feature in the 200m later this week.

This was Tamilarasu's first national championship title in the senior category, a performance that has suddenly thrust him into the spotlight. Karnataka's Manikanta Hoblidhar took silver with 10.35 seconds, while Tamil Nadu's G Ragul Kumar claimed bronze in 10.40 seconds.

Dhanalakshmi's Redemption

In the women's 100m, 27-year-old Dhanalakshmi Sekar clocked 11.36 seconds to seal gold, marking a triumphant return after serving a three-year doping ban. The seasoned sprinter, once considered among India's brightest prospects, showcased her resilience and determination with a flawless sprint.

Teenager Abhinaya Rajarajan, also from Tamil Nadu, impressed with silver in 11.58 seconds, while Karnataka's S S Sneha finished third with 11.61 seconds.

Inter State Athletics Championships 2025: Records Tumble on Day One

It wasn't just the 100m finals that produced fireworks.

  • Seema from Himachal Pradesh shattered the women's 5,000m meet record with a time of 15:42.64 seconds, bettering L Surya's 2017 mark of 15:46.92.
  • In the men's pole vault, Tamil Nadu's Reegan G cleared 5.20m, eclipsing S Siva's 2023 record of 5.11m.
  • Kerala's Sandra Babu led a strong triple jump field with a best of 13.20m, just edging out teammate Aleena Saji (13.15m).
  • Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudhary dominated the hammer throw, registering 63.91m.

Rising Stars in 400m

In the semifinals of the 400m, Gujarat's Devyaniba Zala topped the women's heats with 53.26 seconds, while veteran MR Poovamma clocked 54.52 seconds in another semifinal. Among the men, Tamil Nadu's Vishal TK emerged as the standout performer with a superb 45.78-second run, marking him as a strong favourite for the final.

Results at a Glance on Day 1: Men

  • 100m: Tamilarasu (TN) 10.22s (MR), Manikanta Hoblidhar (Kar) 10.35s, Ragul Kumar (TN) 10.40s
  • 10,000m: Abhishek Pal (UP) 30:56.64, Shivaji Parashu (Kar) 30:57.69, Shivam (UP) 30:59.14
  • Pole Vault: Reegan G (TN) 5.20m (MR), M Gowtham (TN) 5.20m, Kamal L (TN) 5m

Results at a Glance on Day 1: Women

  • 100m: Dhanalakshmi Sekar (TN) 11.36s, Abhinaya Rajarajan (TN) 11.58s, Sneha SS (Kar) 11.61s
  • 5,000m: Seema (HP) 15:42.64s (MR), Ravina Gayakwad (Mah) 16:53.24s, Sanghamitra M (Jha) 18:04.36s
  • Triple Jump: Sandra Babu (Ker) 13.20m, Aleena Saji (Ker) 13.15m, Niharika Vashisht (Pun) 13.09m
  • Hammer Throw: Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 63.91m, Divya Shandilya (Odi) 59.58m, Maya (Raj) 57.57m.

Story first published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:24 [IST]
