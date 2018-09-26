English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Cousins 'feeling a lot better', still unsure when he'll return

By
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins

Los Angeles, September 26: Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins could return sooner than expected.

The 28-year-old, who signed a one-year, $5.3million deal with the Warriors this offseason, continues to rehab from a torn Achilles he suffered in late January.

He discussed his recovery process with reporters at NBA media day on Monday (September 24).

"I'm feeling a lot better than I was seven months ago," Cousins said (via ESPN). "You know, it's been a grind. It's been an adventure to say the least. But I'm in a lot better place now. Physically I'm coming along great. As of right now, hasn't been any setbacks, and I feel a lot stronger. I'm getting my feet back under me, and I'm starting to feel like an athlete again."

Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season before he was injured.

He said his "drive has only increased" since he last suited up for a game.

"I think you guys will see a new DeMarcus on the floor," Cousins said. "I can't wait to get to that point just to show all the work I have put in, into this injury. I think you'll see it when the product is on the floor."

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Cousins is "on schedule" with his recovery and will play when he is healthy.

"I know there's a narrative that we'll save DeMarcus for the playoffs. That's inaccurate," Myers said. "When he can play, he'll play. We won't rush him, but we also won't hold him back. We need time for him to acclimate; we need to acclimate for him. But it's an exciting thing for our whole team to look forward to."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday the team are "taking it slowly" with Cousins.

"I don't think it'll be too long before he's taking part in practice," Kerr said, (via The Athletic).

The Warriors open the preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday (September 29).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue