NBA: Raptors acquire Gasol from Grizzlies

By Opta
Marc Gasol
Marc Gasol

Toronto, February 8: The Toronto Raptors acquired Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Toronto finalised a deal with Memphis to pick up the three-time All-Star, the NBA team announced on Thursday (February 7).

Memphis will receive Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick in return.

The Grizzlies have been open to trading Gasol and star guard Mike Conley for a few weeks now. Gasol has two years left on the five-year, $113million deal he signed with the Grizzlies in 2015.

He is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 2018-19.

Gasol is one of eight players to average at least 10 points and six rebounds for each of the 11 seasons since the start of 2008-09, according to Opta.

Valanciunas is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while Wright is scoring 6.9 points per game and Miles is putting up 5.5 points.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
