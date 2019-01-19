DeMarcus Cousins scores 14 points in Warriors debut

After nearly missing an entire year after suffering a torn Achilles last season, Cousins debuted for the Warriors and scored 14 points in NBA action on Friday.

And from the beginning, the All-Star looked back in his element. For his first points with the Warriors, he threw down a monstrous dunk.

The former New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings star even got into an argument with the referees within minutes of being on the court. He also found a way to foul out in just 15 minutes of play.

Irving double-double inspires Celtics

Kyrie Irving had 38 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the Boston Celtics 122-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell scored 40 points and went eight-for-12 shooting from three-point range with seven assists in his team's 117-115 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Blake Griffin posted 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the Detroit Pistons' 98-93 win over the Miami Heat.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jake Layman went off in the second quarter, scoring 18 points in the span of four-and-a-half minutes. He finished the game with 20 in Portland's 128-112 victory against the Pelicans.

Hood struggles

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood never really got anything going in a 115-99 loss to the Utah Jazz. He was one-for-six shooting with four points in 17 minutes.

Gibson and Rose combine

Taj Gibson made a fabulous pass in the paint to Derrick Rose. The former MVP then made a nifty reverse layup to finish the play as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs 116-113.

Brooklyn Nets 117-115 Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 122-116 Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons 98-93 Miami Heat San Antonio Spurs 116-113 Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 115-99 Cleveland Cavaliers Portland Trail Blazers 128-112 New Orleans Pelicans Golden State Warriors 112-94 Los Angeles Clippers

Lakers at Rockets

Houston Rockets star James Harden is absolutely on fire. He has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and 50 in each of his last two. And, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing really well without LeBron James. Los Angeles have won five of their last six games without James.