NBA wrap: Lakers fall to Thunder, Embiid leads 76ers

By Dejan Kalinic

Orlando, August 6: The Los Angeles Lakers were well beaten in the NBA on Wednesday, while Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a win.

With the top seed in the Western Conference secured, the Lakers went down to the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-86.

LeBron James (19 points) and Anthony Davis (nine) went a combined 10-of-30 from the field as the Lakers shot at just 35.2 per cent.

Chris Paul top-scored in the Thunder's victory with 21 points.

Embiid's double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds saw the 76ers past the Washington Wizards 107-98.

Philadelphia suffered a setback during their win, with Ben Simmons hurting his knee in the third quarter.

Even Celtics shine as Gobert lifts Jazz

The Boston Celtics had seven players in double-digits for points in a 149-115 thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown (21), Jayson Tatum (19), Gordon Hayward (18) and Robert Williams III (18) led the way.

Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 124-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fred VanVleet went eight-of-13 from the field for 21 points, to go with 10 assists, in the Toronto Raptors' 109-99 win against the Orlando Magic.

Davis struggles

Davis has been in good form for the Lakers, but the forward was three-of-11 from the field in their loss.

Diallo dunk

Hamidou Diallo delivered a huge dunk in the Thunder's win.

Wednesday's results

Utah Jazz 124-115 Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets 132-126 San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder 105-86 Los Angeles Lakers

Toronto Raptors 109-99 Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics 149-115 Brooklyn Nets

Lakers face Rockets

The Lakers (51-16) will try to bounce back on Thursday (August 6) in a blockbuster clash with the Houston Rockets (42-25).

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
