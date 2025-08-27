Neeraj Chopra Acknowledges Need for Technique Improvement Despite 90m Throw in Doha

Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed dissatisfaction with his technique, despite achieving a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League in May. This marked his first time surpassing the 90m mark, a goal he pursued for over five years.

However, Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, believes there's room for improvement, especially in utilising his speed effectively during the run-up.

Chopra is determined to refine his technique under the guidance of his coach, Jan Zelezny. "I feel I am really fast in run-up, but I don't think I am using the speed to send javelin farther right now," Chopra stated ahead of the Zurich Diamond League Final on Thursday (August 28). He emphasised that a perfect throw would involve a straight left leg and an ideal block.

Chasing the Diamond League Trophy

Chopra aims to reclaim the Diamond League trophy he won in 2022 after finishing as runner-up in 2023 and 2024. The upcoming final promises excitement as Chopra competes against defending champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and Germany's Julian Weber. Other contenders include Julius Yego from Kenya, Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago, Andrian Mardare from Moldova, and Simon Wieland from Switzerland.

Reflecting on his performance in Doha, where he finished second behind Weber despite breaching the 90m mark, Chopra noted the importance of wind conditions. "It depends on the thrower who knows how to use the wind," he explained. Tailwinds can be advantageous if the javelin is thrown correctly.

Learning from a Legend

Since February, Chopra has been training with Zelezny to enhance his technique. He admires Zelezny's ability to remain calm under pressure and consistently achieve throws over 90m. "He always said...the technique is my Zelezny's biggest weapon," Chopra shared.

Chopra also highlighted the growing popularity of javelin throwing in India. He was pleased with the turnout at the NC Classic event he hosted in Bengaluru on July 5, where 15,000 spectators attended solely for javelin events.

Discussing his rise to fame following his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Chopra admitted feeling nervous initially. However, he credits having a supportive team for helping him manage newfound responsibilities and expectations.

Despite potential rain in Zurich on Thursday, Chopra remains focused on performing well under any conditions. "It's for everyone and we need to stay tough mentally," he remarked about competing in challenging weather.

