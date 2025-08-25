Neeraj Chopra Faces Stiff Competition from Peters and Weber at Diamond League Final

Bruno Guimaraes Asserts Newcastle's Midfield Trio Is Among The Best In The Premier League

-MyKhel Team

Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to compete against Anderson Peters and Julian Weber in the Diamond League Final in Zurich on Thursday (August 28).

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, aims to reclaim the title he won in 2022 but lost in the subsequent years. He missed two legs of the series in Silesia and Brussels but participated in Doha and Paris.

Chopra qualified for this year's Diamond League Final by finishing fourth overall after competing in two of the four qualifying events. The 27-year-old reigning world champion achieved a remarkable throw of 90.23m at the Doha leg in May, although he finished second to Germany's Weber. In June, he secured victory at the Paris leg with an 88.16m effort.

Diamond League's Global Stage

The Diamond League is a prestigious one-day meeting series in athletics, featuring 32 events where champions are crowned. The DL Final is a winner-takes-all competition, with each victor receiving the iconic Diamond Trophy and a wild card entry for the World Championships. This year, enhanced prize money has been announced for winners of eight events.

In the men's javelin final on August 28, the winner will receive USD 30,000, while the runner-up and third-placed athletes will earn USD 12,000 and USD 7,000 respectively. Out of 14 Diamond League meetings, only four include men's javelin throw on their roster.

Chopra's Competitive Season

Chopra's last competitive appearance was at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, where he recorded an 86.18m throw to win the event he hosted. Throughout this season, he has participated in six events, winning four and finishing as runner-up twice. Alongside Chopra, five other throwers have qualified for the DL Final: Andrian Mardare, defending champion Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Weber and Julius Yego.

Swiss thrower Simon Wieland has also been added as the host nation's entry. Chopra will also defend his world title at the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

The competition promises intense rivalry as Chopra seeks to reclaim his title amidst strong contenders like Peters and Weber. With his impressive track record this season and past achievements, Chopra remains a formidable force on the global stage.

With inputs from PTI