Neeraj Chopra, Sunil Chhetri, Mithali Raj among 11 athletes recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 is accompanied by Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh and Lovlina Borgohain.

Veteran Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj was also named for the top honour along with star footballer Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri has become the first Indian footballer to be recommended for the prestigious award.

Indian para-athletes too made the country proud by finishing the podium at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Shooter Avani Lekhara, who had become the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, has also been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award.

Sumit Antil - who won a gold medal in F64 para javelin throw at Paralympics 2020, has also been recommended for the honour. Para badminton player Pramod Bhagat - who clinched a gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics - has also been recommended for the highest sporting honour in the country.

Apart from this, 35 Indian athletes have also been recommended for the Arjuna Award.

Here is a list of 11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)r

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Javelin)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

Manish Narwal (Shooting)

Athletes recommended for Arjuna Award

Yogesh Kathuniya (Para-Discus throw)

Nishad Kumar (Para-High jump)

Praveen Kumar (Para-High jump)

Sharad Kumar (Para-High jump)

Suhas LY (Para-Badminton)

Singhraj Adhana (Para-Shooting)

Bhavina Patel (Para-Table Tennis)

Harvinder Singh (Para-Archery)

Shikhar Dhawan (Cricket)

All Hockey Men's Players for Arjuna, excluding PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh - who was awarded Arjuna in 2018.