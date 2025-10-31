Who will India play in Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Opponent, Venue, Schedule - All You Need To Know

More sports Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Nikola Topic Faces Testicular Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment Nikola Topic of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Team GM Sam Presti shared that Topic has a strong medical team supporting him. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Nikola Topic is currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. This announcement was made by the team's general manager, Sam Presti. Earlier in the month, the team had mentioned that Topic underwent a testicular procedure and would be out for at least four weeks, but the cancer diagnosis was only disclosed when he started treatment.

Topic, who was selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has not yet played in an official NBA game. His rookie season was missed due to a torn ACL. Despite this setback, he participated in the summer league and even started in the Thunder's preseason opener on October 5. The following day, he underwent his medical procedure.

In his preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets, Topic played for 31 minutes. He scored 10 points, provided seven assists, and grabbed four rebounds, contributing to Oklahoma City's 135-114 victory. His performance showed promise before his health issues came to light.

Sam Presti expressed optimism about Topic's situation, highlighting that he has a dedicated team of oncologists who are very positive about his recovery prospects. This support is crucial as Topic navigates through this challenging period.

The Serbian native is just 20 years old and has shown resilience despite facing significant health challenges early in his career. His journey from dealing with a torn ACL to now battling cancer demonstrates his determination and strength.

The Thunder organisation and fans are rallying behind Topic during this difficult time. They hope for a successful treatment outcome and look forward to seeing him make his NBA debut once he recovers fully.