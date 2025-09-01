More sports NODWIN Gaming And JioStar Launch OnePlus Android BGMS Season 4; Format, Complete Prize Pool NODWIN Gaming and JioStar announce the launch of OnePlus Android BGMS Season 4, introducing a multi-cam broadcast and an inclusive tournament format. The event aims to elevate the esports experience in India. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025, 19:36 [IST]

NODWIN Gaming and JioStar have announced the return of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) with its fourth season. This popular esports event will air live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, starting August 18 until September 14.

For the first time, BGMS will also be available on JioStar, offering a more expansive and inclusive tournament experience with a prize pool of ₹1,50,00,000.

Season 4 introduces a dual-tier structure combining the BGMS (Masters Series) and the newly launched BGCS (Challenger Series). This format allows aspiring teams to compete directly with professionals, making it the most accessible edition yet. The BGMS will feature 24 top Indian BGMI teams competing in a LAN setting for the championship title, broadcast live on Star Sports.

For the first time ever, BGMS Season 4 will feature a multi-cam broadcast setup to enhance the viewing experience. Viewers can watch the action unfold from one main cam, one dedicated map cam, and four top team cams highlighting one key player each. Starting next week, these player cams will focus on standout performers, giving fans an up-close look at rising stars in the tournament.

The Challenger Series serves as an official feeder league featuring 24 teams: two from OnePlus Campus Dominate, one from TVS Raider Wicked Battles, 17 invited squads, and four all-women teams. This marks a milestone for gender inclusivity in Indian esports. The top four teams from BGCS will advance to playoffs to challenge the bottom 12 BGMS teams ranked 13-24 after group stages.

The tournament continues to innovate with unique mechanics rewarding strategy and aggression. The Powerplay awards double points per finish during a match's first zone and is active across all days in both BGMS and BGCS. The Impact Player feature lets each team designate one player whose finish points are doubled on weekends except for the final week.

The Bounty System returns this season from August 21 to September 7 in BGMS. It awards an additional 10 points to any team that fully eliminates a designated "bounty team." This high-risk mechanic adds strategic depth and can dramatically swing leaderboard standings. Both Impact Player and Bounty systems are exclusive to BGMS.

LAN Events Elevate Competition

Season 4 will also host two back-to-back LAN events starting around noon with Challenger Series matches followed by master series matches from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This dual LAN setup aims to deepen live audience engagement while elevating production value.

"BGMS has always been more than a tournament; it's a cultural phenomenon," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming. "This year we've expanded the format reflecting Indian gaming's breadth—from grassroots to greatness." Siddharth Sharma of JioStar added that they are proud to bring this cultural movement nationwide through expanded formats showcasing dynamic youth-driven content.

Now in its fourth year on national television as India's first-ever televised BGMI tournament - one of NODWIN Gaming’s flagship IPs - Season 3 recorded over 145.5 million views across platforms continuing its impact on mobile esports.

It is raising the bar further this season via wider reach greater scale deeper ecosystem influence beyond crowning champions aiming at creating opportunities emerging talent segments growing community together delivering elite competition showcasing top-tier talent digitally & televisually alike just around corner pro-teams gear-up new players fight qualifiers set expansive competitive inclusive edition yet.