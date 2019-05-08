Usyk postpones heavyweight debut due to injury

The undisputed world cruiserweight champion was scheduled to face Takam in Maryland on May 25.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed on social media that Usyk will have to wait for his heavyweight bow following a setback during training.

Hearn tweeted: "Due to a bicep injury, @usykaa has been forced to postpone his heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam, scheduled for May 25."

"An announcement regarding our Maryland show will be made shortly."

Ukrainian Usyk cleaned up in the cruiserweight division when he defeated Murat Gassiev in Moscow in July last year, before defending his titles against Tony Bellew in Manchester in November.

The 32-year-old, who holds a perfect 16-0 record, vacated his WBA cruiserweight title in March to pave the way for a step up.