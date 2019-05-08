English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Usyk postpones heavyweight debut due to injury

By Opta
Oleksandr Usyk suffers a bicep injury
Oleksandr Usyk suffers a bicep injury

Maryland, May 8: Oleksandr Usyk has postponed his heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam after suffering a bicep injury.

The undisputed world cruiserweight champion was scheduled to face Takam in Maryland on May 25.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed on social media that Usyk will have to wait for his heavyweight bow following a setback during training.

Hearn tweeted: "Due to a bicep injury, @usykaa has been forced to postpone his heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam, scheduled for May 25."

"An announcement regarding our Maryland show will be made shortly."

Ukrainian Usyk cleaned up in the cruiserweight division when he defeated Murat Gassiev in Moscow in July last year, before defending his titles against Tony Bellew in Manchester in November.

The 32-year-old, who holds a perfect 16-0 record, vacated his WBA cruiserweight title in March to pave the way for a step up.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 4 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: boxing ukraine tony bellew maryland
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue