Olympian sailor Nethra Kumanan wins gold in Spain event

The 24-year-old Kumanan finished first in three of the six races to collect 10 Net points in the ILCA 6 event at Gran Canaria last week. Beneyto Lancho and Martina Reino Cacho -- both of Spain -- were second and third, respectively.

Sports Authority of India congratulated Kumanan on the win. "Sailor @nettienetty clinched Gold in the Laser Radial at Gran Canaria Sailing Championships (European Regional Open Event)," the SAI said in a tweet.

"She won 3 races & finished 3rd and 4th in rest two races. The competition had 20 participants from 3 countries including 3 Olympians." Kumanan had finished 35th out of 44 competitors in the Laser Radial class in her debut Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year.