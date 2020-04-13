On this day in sport: Celtics welcome in glory era, Jack and Tiger conquer Augusta, Bryant signs off

Jack Nicklaus' glory day at Augusta in 1986 turned out to be the last of his 18th majors, while 11 years later Tiger Woods secured a first-time Green Jacket success.

April 13 was a day for farewells for Kobe Bryant in 2016, when the US basketball great played his final game and made it one to remember.

Here, we take a look back at those memorable moments that happened on this day in history.

1957 - Celtics sink St Louis to launch dynasty

The Boston Celtics won their first 11 championships in a 13-season hot streak, starting here at the expense of the St Louis Hawks.

The 1957 NBA Finals proved nip and tuck, all the way to the climax in Boston.

Games 7 went to double overtime as the Celtics snuck a 125-123 win, Bill Russell with 19 points and a remarkable 32 rebounds in the game as the Red Auerbach era had its lift-off moment.

1997 - Woods conquers Augusta, launches Tiger era

Eleven years after Nicklaus last ruled the roost at Georgia's most celebrated course, Tiger Woods' time arrived at Augusta.

A year earlier, Woods had missed the cut in his second Masters appearance as an amateur. But this time he slayed the field, becoming the tournament's youngest champion at the age of 21 and winning by a record 12 shots on an 18-under-par 270.

Woods was by now in the professional ranks, and this performance confirmed the arrival of a new main man on tour.

2016 - Kobe signs off with 60-point flourish

If his Los Angeles Lakers team-mates weren't going to raise their game for the big send-off, Kobe Bryant realised he would have to take charge for his last outing before retirement.

At the end of their wretched season, the Lakers looked spent as they trailed the Utah Jazz by 15 points at one stage. But Bryant wasn't done, and he stepped up to levels not seen for several seasons, bagging a 60-point haul in a 101-96 win for LA.

"Mamba out!" he declared, addressing the fans who in 2020 would mourn the death of their hero in a helicopter crash.

Kobe scored 60 POINTS + ABSOLUTELY WILLED @Lakers to a 101-96 victory over @utahjazz in the LAST game of his career! pic.twitter.com/AkO9eDl5zq — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2016