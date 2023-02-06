ONE Friday Fights 3 Results: Petsukumvit Boi Bangna Edges Out Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi

Petsukumvit brought the fight to his compatriot right from the opening bell of their flyweight Muay Thai battle, making it a thrilling contest from start to finish.

The 24-year-old landed clean, crisp combinations and controlled the majority of the action to earn a crucial unanimous decision victory in the end.

Elsewhere on the card, Elbrus Amirkhanovich and Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai put on a short but blistering bantamweight kickboxing show in the co-main event.

The Russian slugger wasted no time getting into the action, and he dropped his Thai adversary early on before finishing the job with a spinning back kick to Paedsanlek's body at 1:41 of the first frame.

Along with improving his record to 6-0, Amirkhanovich also picked up US$10,000 for his troubles.

ONE Friday Fights 3 results

• Muay Thai Flyweight Bout: Petsukumvit Boi Bangna defeats Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi via unanimous decision

• Kickboxing Bantamweight Bout: Elbrus Amirkhanovich defeats Paedsanlek PK.Saenchai via KO at 1:41 of round one

• Muay Thai Strawweight Bout: Kongchai Chanaidonmueang defeats Kritpetch PK.Saenchai via KO at 1:15 of round one

• Muay Thai Bantamweight Bout: Ilyas Musaev defeats Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree via KO at 1:03 of round two

• Muay Thai Atomweight Bout: Yu Yau Pui defeats Thestar Sitcho via KO at 1:12 of round two

• Muay Thai Lightweight Bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Mustafa Al Tekreeti via unanimous decision

• Featherweight Bout: Shannon Wiratchai defeats Poriya Golpour via TKO at 4:33 of round one

• Muay Thai Featherweight Bout: Alex Bublea defeats Alan Yauny via unanimous decision

• Lightweight Bout: Allisson Barbosa defeats Elliot Compton via submission (arm triangle) at 2:28 of round one

• Muay Thai Strawweight Bout: Dokmaipa Fairtex defeats Barbara Aguiar via unanimous decision

• Bantamweight Bout: Ivan Parshikov defeats Dmitriy Babkin via unanimous decision

Source: Media Release