What are the Earnings sources of Cristiano Ronaldo as former Real Madrid, Man United star becomes a Billionaire? A Complete Breakdown

IFA Shield 2025: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Harshit Rana is playing for India after One Delivery in IPL Final, says Ravi Ashwin in blunt criticism

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs SA Women Match 10 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

More sports One Shot At A Time: Tvesa Malik Ready To Shine At Hero Women's Indian Open - Exclusive By Subhashish Sarkar Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11:11 [IST]

oi-Subhashish Sarkar

Tvesha Malik enters the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 in Gurugram this week with calm confidence and plenty of hope. A regular on the Ladies European Tour (LET) since 2019, she has come close to winning several times, including a runner-up finish at the VP Swiss Bank event last year.

But this time, she feels something different both in the course and the atmosphere at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

"It's always exciting to come back here. I think the golf course is always so challenging. This year, it's quite different from how it's played in the past, but still challenging nevertheless," says Tvesha, who grew up playing on this very course.

"The challenge will be to rethink the holes and approach them in a different way than I'm used to." Also Read: Diksha Dagar Eyes Glory at Home

Last season didn't go as planned, but she's not one to give up easily. "Honestly, I haven't tried to change too much. I've been working pretty hard, and I feel close. It's been frustrating, but I really hope I can turn it around."

It's been nine years since an Indian golfer lifted the Indian Open trophy when asked if this could be the year when the draught ends. The 29-year-old smiles and says, "I really hope so."

"This week is extra special for all of us Indian players. DLF is close to our hearts, and Hero has been such a huge supporter. It's definitely a big goal of mine, but I'm just trying to take it one day at a time and one shot at a time."

Her journey began with family where she saw her father and grandfather play golf and get inspired to pick up the sport at an early age. "My dad played a little, my grand dad too, and my uncle encouraged me a lot." That support, she says, made all the difference.

As for the future, her eyes are set on the Ladies Europen Tour. "I'd love to win in the Europe and finish in the top 10 on the Order of Merit."

Women's golf, she believes, is on the rise. "Every year I come back, I see so many young girls who are super talented. It's really exciting to watch." For Tvesha Malik, the drive continues, steady, hopeful, and full of heart.