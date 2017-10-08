Tyler Duncan retains Safeway Open lead in final round

California, October 8: Tyler Duncan will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Safeway Open after shooting a one-under 71 on Saturday (October 7).

The 28-year-old American, eyeing his first career win, was one over through 10 holes in his third round at Silverado Country Club but recovered with three birdies.

Duncan sits at 14 under, a shot clear of countryman Chesson Hadley, who backed up his second-round 61 with a 70.

After mixing three bogeys with two birdies on the front nine, Duncan picked up shots at 11, 14 and 16 – while dropping one at 15.

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Hadley is well placed after also making the most of his chances on the back nine, holing four birdies.

Bud Cauley (66) surged into contention to be tied for third at 12 under, alongside defending champion Brendan Steele (72).

Emiliano Grillo, the 2015 champion, remains in the hunt at 11 under after shooting a 68, joined in a tie for fifth by Graham DeLaet (69).

The congested leaderboard sees another four players a further shot back, with Phil Mickelson (68) among them.

Five-time major champion Mickelson went on a run of five birdies in six holes on the front nine.

Source: OPTA