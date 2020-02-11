PGTI Players Championship 2020: Aman Raj takes the early advantage with a 65 in round one

Asian Tour regular Aman mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey to lead by two shots.

Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa and Gurugram-based Veer Ahlawat were in tied second with rounds of five-under-67 at the second event of the 2020 TATA Steel PGTI season.

Star attraction Shubhankar Sharma made a quiet start with a one-over-73 to be placed tied 54th.

Aman Raj, the joint runner-up at last week’s PGTI event in Hyderabad, enjoyed a good day with the putter as he sank several birdie putts from a range of eight to 10 feet. The 24-year-old was two-under through the front-nine where he made a 25-feet birdie conversion on the fifth.

Aman then had a sizzling back-nine where he collected five birdies despite missing out on two eagle opportunities on the par-5s 10th and 15th.

Aman, playing a professional event at Eagleton only for the second time, said, “I’m very happy with my round today. It was a good putting day for me and I feel I’m carrying forward the momentum from last week.

“I had a couple of good breaks and I dropped just one bogey today. I had a good putting stretch on the 15th, 16th and 17th but was a little disappointed to miss a chance on the 18th. I’m now looking forward to building on this terrific start.”

While Chikkarangappa produced a flawless 67, Veer Ahlawat made an eagle, four birdies and a bogey during his 67.

Pune’s Udayan Mane, who won PGTI’s last two events, was bunched in tied fourth along with seven other golfers at four-under-68. Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi was a further stroke behind in tied 12th.

Shubhankar Sharma’s round of 73 featured a birdie and two bogeys. It placed him joint 54th.

Bengaluru-based Viraj Madappa, the joint runner-up in Hyderabad last week, struck a 74 to be tied 64th.

