Phoenix Mercury Rally From 20-Point Deficit To Secure Overtime Victory Against Lynx In a thrilling WNBA semifinal match, the Phoenix Mercury erased a 20-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime. Key performances from Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas propelled the Mercury to tie the series. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:06 [IST]

Phoenix Mercury staged an impressive comeback to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime, tying their WNBA semifinal series. Satou Sabally contributed significantly with 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 13 assists, helping erase a 20-point deficit. The victory came after Sami Whitcomb's crucial three-pointer tied the game at 79 with just four seconds left in regulation.

Thomas, who had previously secured a triple-double in a decisive first-round game, was instrumental in sparking the rally. Her three-point play late in the fourth quarter ended a long stretch where the Lynx held the lead. Napheesa Collier's attempt to win it for Minnesota fell short at the buzzer, forcing overtime. Collier scored 24 points on her birthday, while Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams added 21 and 20 points respectively for the Lynx.

The Mercury's bench outperformed their counterparts significantly, contributing to their success. Despite playing their fourth game in seven days, Phoenix showed resilience and will host Game 3 of the series on Friday night. The team’s Twitter account highlighted that Sabally and Thomas accounted for nearly half of the team's points during this crucial win.

In another semifinal matchup, A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas Aces to a commanding victory over Indiana Fever with a score of 90-68. Wilson rebounded from a previous off-game by scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Her performance included making ten out of eighteen shots and achieving five steals, setting a playoff career-high.

NaLyssa Smith supported Wilson with an efficient performance, scoring 18 points on seven-of-nine shooting. Jackie Young added another 13 points while Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans each contributed ten points. Chelsea Gray orchestrated plays effectively with ten assists.

The Fever were led by Odyssey Sims with 18 points, while Lexie Hull managed to score 15 despite dealing with a back injury. The Aces displayed dominance reminiscent of their regular-season form where they ended on a high note with a winning streak.

Both series are now tied as they head into pivotal Game 3s scheduled for Friday night. Teams will look to gain an edge as they continue their quest for championship glory in these tightly contested semifinals.