PM Modi, Sports Minister felicitate para athletes for India's unprecedented show at Asian Para Games

By
New Delhi, Oct 17: Describing them as "true icons" of the country, the government on Tuesday (October 16) felicitated the medal winners at the just-concluded Asian Para Games with cash awards at par with able-bodied athletes, following India's record haul in the Continental event.

The gold medal winners were given a cash award of Rs 30 lakh each, while silver and bronze medallists took home Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Present on the occasion were Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar and Sports India (erstwhile Sports Authority of India) Director General Neelam Kapur among others.

Later, the athletes interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PM congratulated them for their unprecedented show at the continental event where India achieved its best-ever medal haul.

"Every Indian is proud of our contingent at the 2018 Asian Para Games. Each athlete's life journey inspires us and we all wish them the very best for their endeavours in the years to come," PM Modi captioned the images of his interaction with the athletes.

Indian para-athletes recorded their biggest ever medal haul in the history of the Games by bagging 72 medals, including 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated the medal winners and thanked them for making the country proud.

"You guys are true icons of the country. This journey was not easy because you guys have overcome many obstacles in life. Many might have given up but you guys didn't. It proves your self-determination. Many people might have doubted your abilities but today you have proved them wrong," he said.

Rathore stressed that the para-athletes have full support from the government, which doesn't differentiate between them and the able bodies sportspersons.

"The Sports Ministry and the government is fully with you guys. We have set up a Centre of Excellence in a new stadium at Gandhinagar exclusively for you guys," he informed.

The Sports Minister reminded the para-athletes now to focus on 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. In the last edition of the Asian Para Games, India won 33 medals, including 3 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 12:29 [IST]
