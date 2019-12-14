Presidents Cup 2019: Internationals on track for first title since 1998

It has been 21 years since the International team won the Presidents Cup - also at Royal Melbourne Golf Club - as the USA have continued to dominate the event with seven successive trophies.

However, the Internationals are on track to end USA's dominance after winning two of four matchups in Saturday morning's four-ball session for a 9-5 lead.

The Internationals had never lost a combined four-balls contest while hosting the Presidents Cup and that record remained intact thanks to Hideki Matsuyama/C.T. Pan and Abraham Ancer/Im Sung-jae.

After back-to-back wins, playing captain and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods opted to sit out the four-ball as he instead partnered Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler in Melbourne.

Thomas starred in the opening match, finishing with four birdies against Marc Leishman and Li Haotong - his fourth sealing a dominant 3 and 2 win as he improved to 3-0-0 for the event.

The USA had hoped to maintain their momentum after salvaging two of the final three foursomes on Friday, however, the Internationals enjoyed further success in the four-ball format after racing out to a 4-1 lead on Thursday.

Ancer claimed the Internationals' first point of the morning courtesy of a stunning shot on the 16th hole to ensure he and Im defeated Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3 and 2.

It was far more straightforward for Matsuyama and Pan, who heaped further misery on winless duo Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

Reed - in the firing line amid cheating allegations following the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas - and Simpson fell to a third consecutive loss, swept aside 5 and 3 by the formidable International pair.

No one has trailed after three sessions and won the Presidents Cup, so the USA have their work cut out despite Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau salvaging half a point against Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An.

Kuchar's missed birdie putt on 15 allowed Scott and An to go 1up, but Finau made birdie at the last, although the seven-time defending champions are under pressure heading into the afternoon's foursomes.