English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Presidents Cup 2019: USA turn to Fowler, Kuchar for foursomes

By Dejan Kalinic
Rickie Fowler

Melbourne, December 12: Rickie Fowler will play in Friday's foursomes at the Presidents Cup as the United States look to fight back against the Internationals in Melbourne.

Fowler was left out of the four-ball contests as the Internationals took a 4-1 lead on Thursday (December 12), but will combine with Gary Woodland against Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The American has a 4-3-1 record at the Presidents Cup, going 2-1-1 in the foursomes format.

Matt Kuchar will also play after missing out on Thursday, teaming up with Dustin Johnson against Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger flying USA flag as Internationals lead

Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, beaten 2 and 1 by Byeong Hun An and Scott in their four-ball match, sit out on Friday (December 13).

The Internationals made one change with Australian Smith getting his chance.

Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin will face Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman team up against Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods will again play with Justin Thomas.

Woods and Thomas, USA's only winners on Thursday, will face Hideki Matsuyama and An.

Friday's foursomes matches (Internationals v the USA)

Adam Scott/Louis Oosthuizen v Matt Kuchar/Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann/Adam Hadwin v Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Abraham Ancer/Marc Leishman v Patrick Reed/Webb Simpson

Hideki Matsuyama/Byeong Hun An v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

Cameron Smith/Im Sung-jae v Rickie Fowler/Gary Woodland

More THE PRESIDENTS CUP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue