Pro Panja League's Ranking Tournament to be telecast on Willow TV

The three-day competition was held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior and saw the finale being held at the iconic Gwalior Fort on July 24.

International Arm-Wrestling Legend Michael 'The Monster' Todd from the USA was among the Chief Guests at the event, along with wife Rebecca 'Mrs Monster' Todd, and Asian Arm-Wrestling Federation President Mr. Jeenbek Mukambetov.

The arm-wrestling fans across North America are in for a treat as they will have a chance to witness thrilling action that happened during the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 starting from Sept. 16th.

The preliminary rounds of the Pro Panja League Ranking Tournament 2022 will get a one-hour telecast on September 16th at 2:00 AM EST (11:30 AM IST). The Final of the tournament will get a two-hour telecast on the same day at 15:00 EST (12:30 AM IST).

The biggest arm-wrestling competition in Asia will also see a repeat telecast of both the Preliminary Rounds and the Final over the next two weeks on the platform till September 30th - across multiple time slots.

Speaking on the USA and Canada broadcast, Pro Panja League Co-founder Parvin Dabas said, "It is time for the world to witness the arm-wrestling talent that we have here in India. We are delighted to partner with Willow TV where we can show the fans in North America a small glimpse of the arm-wrestling community of India. Arm-Wrestling is taking over the world and this is just the beginning."

Source: Media Release