Putin asks Nurmagomedov's father not to punish his son

I behaved with dignity - Nurmagomedov tells Putin

Nurmagomedov's brutal submission victory over Ireland's McGregor recently was followed by fights breaking out in and around the cage with Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) starting a probe against the brawl.

UFC president Dana White later suggested Nurmagomedov could be stripped of his title for his actions and said the NSAC had withheld the Russian's share of the purse.

Nurmagomedov joked he would have smashed White's car if the UFC boss had not given him his lightweight championship belt.

It may be recalled that Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage before leaping feet first at McGregor's team-mate and cornerman Dillon Danis. Three of the Russian's team were arrested and later released.

Nurmagomedov's father had said after the fight he "will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC's", adding: "I warned him. For me, discipline comes first."

However, in his meeting, Putin asked Nurmagomedov's father "not to punish him too severely" for the brawl.

Vladimir Putin met with Russian mixed martial artist and #UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in #Ulyanovsk https://t.co/sodvSHsU09 pic.twitter.com/VBM1SPdv5G — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) October 10, 2018

