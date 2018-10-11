English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Putin asks Nurmagomedov's father not to punish his son

By
Vladimir Putin asked Nurmagomedovs father not to punish his son
Vladimir Putin asked Nurmagomedov's father not to punish his son. Image: Twitter

Moscow, October 11: Russian President Vladimir Putin met and congratulated Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov after he retained his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor in a bout overshadowed by a post-fight brawl.

I behaved with dignity - Nurmagomedov tells Putin

Nurmagomedov's brutal submission victory over Ireland's McGregor recently was followed by fights breaking out in and around the cage with Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) starting a probe against the brawl.

UFC president Dana White later suggested Nurmagomedov could be stripped of his title for his actions and said the NSAC had withheld the Russian's share of the purse.

Nurmagomedov joked he would have smashed White's car if the UFC boss had not given him his lightweight championship belt.

It may be recalled that Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage before leaping feet first at McGregor's team-mate and cornerman Dillon Danis. Three of the Russian's team were arrested and later released.

Nurmagomedov's father had said after the fight he "will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC's", adding: "I warned him. For me, discipline comes first."

However, in his meeting, Putin asked Nurmagomedov's father "not to punish him too severely" for the brawl.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No Result
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue