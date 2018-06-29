English

Landry, Spaun lead as Woods scrambles to shoot even

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods had an even-par 70

LA, June 29: Andrew Landry and J J Spaun grabbed the first-round lead at the Quicken Loans National as Tiger Woods battled on Thursday.

Both Landry and Spaun shot bogey-free seven-under 63s, and it was an especially nice turnaround for the former, who carded an 81 at the Travelers Championship last week.

Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam finished the first round tied for third at six under. Horschel is looking for his second win of the season.

Francesco Molinari and Marc Leishman led a contingent at three under. Molinari has a win and a runner-up finish in two of his last three worldwide starts, while Leishman shot a 67 alongside Tiger Woods.

Woods started his round with a double bogey on the sixth hole, but two late birdies helped him escape with an even-par 70.

"I rolled it well today, I really did," Woods told the Golf Channel.

"I hit a lot of good putts early that didn't go in. I misread a couple on the back nine, but overall I hit a lot of good putts.

"It was nice to feel that and it was nice to feel the putter swing again."

Using a new putter, Woods hit 72 per cent of greens in regulation, but struggled to convert chances into birdies.

Rickie Fowler joined Woods at even par after finishing his round with two birdies and two bogeys.

Last year's champion Kyle Stanley shot a one-over 71 in round one.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
