More sports Rhyne Howard Ties WNBA Record With Nine Three-Pointers In Atlanta Dream's Win Over Sparks In a standout performance, Rhyne Howard scored 37 points and matched the WNBA record for three-pointers made in a game. The Atlanta Dream secured a significant victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, clinching home-court advantage for the playoffs. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

Rhyne Howard had an impressive performance, scoring 37 points and tying a WNBA record with nine 3-pointers. The Atlanta Dream equalled their franchise record by making 19 three-pointers in a 104-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Howard attempted to break the record, which she shares with Kelsey Mitchell, Jewell Loyd, and Arike Ogunbowale. She is the first player to achieve this twice in one season.

The Indiana Fever secured a significant victory over the Chicago Sky, winning 97-77. Kelsey Mitchell led with 20 points while Natasha Howard added 18. This win brings them closer to a playoff spot. The Fever announced Caitlin Clark's absence for the rest of the season due to injury. Meanwhile, Angel Reese missed the game for Chicago due to suspension issues.

Atlanta's Maya Caldwell contributed significantly with five three-pointers and 19 points, while Brionna Jones added 12 points. The Dream made an impressive 19 out of 39 shots from beyond the arc. For the Sparks, Dearica Hamby scored 26 points on efficient shooting, but they remain behind Indiana and Seattle in the playoff race.

Breanna Stewart played a crucial role for New York Liberty, scoring 13 of her total 24 points in the final quarter against Seattle Storm. Leonie Fiebich matched her career-high with 21 points as New York won 84-76. This victory ended their losing streak both overall and on the road.

Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, but they still need one more win or a Sparks loss to secure a playoff spot. Skylar Diggins added another 14 points for Seattle. Despite pulling close late in the game, Seattle couldn't overcome New York's lead as Liberty successfully challenged two fouls in crucial moments.

The Fever have dominated their series against Chicago this season, winning all five matchups by an average margin of 24 points. Odyssey Sims and Aliyah Boston also contributed significantly for Indiana with scores of 13 and 11 respectively.

The Liberty's victory was crucial as it prevented Seattle from clinching a playoff berth immediately. Kennedy Burke added valuable support for New York with her contribution of 13 points.

The race for playoff spots remains intense as teams continue to battle for positions in upcoming games. Each team's performance will be critical as they aim to secure their place in the postseason.