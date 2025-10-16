“I Want To Break Him” – Yuki Yoza Confident About Defeating Striking Great Superlek At ONE 173

'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

How does Virat Kohli's Rs 80 crore Gurugram Property look which he handed over to his Elder Brother?

More sports Rodtang Jitmuangnon Opens Up About Fatherhood, Reveals Why He Named Son After Football Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 13:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon has embraced a new role as father alongside his legendary fighting career, revealing the heartwarming story behind naming his newborn son after one of football's most iconic personalities.

The 28-year-old former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and his partner Aida Looksaikongdin welcomed a baby boy in July this year. The Jitmuangnon Gym representative recently opened up about the joys of fatherhood and his plans for raising his son.

Despite his intense training schedule and championship pursuits, the Thai superstar has fully embraced fatherhood. Rodtang named his son Zlatan, a choice that reflects his deep admiration for Swedish soccer icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and carries special meaning from his own journey.

"My baby turned 2 months old recently. His name is Zlatan. I like everything about it. It's a father-and-son thing and, I mean, I like kids. I love playing with them," Rodtang said.

"I like playing soccer. I want to bring him. I like [Muay Thai] and I want to bring him to the gym, or do whatever he is interested in to spend time together."

Rodtang, who boasts an incredible 274 career victories and 17-2 ONE record, will face compatriot and striking legend Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 on 16 November in Tokyo, Japan.

The name choice stems from Rodtang's difficult early life, when he watched Ibrahimovic play during the Swedish striker's prime years. The Thai fighter was working a challenging job at the time, and Ibrahimovic's character and aggressive playing style left a lasting impression.

"Regarding my son's name, I grew up during Zlatan Ibrahimovic's prime time. I was working a bad job back then. I watched him play with my boss and I admired him. With his character and style, he was a God to me," Rodtang revealed.

"I do like [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, and everyone else. But this guy's specific lifestyle - he could be cheeky and really aggressive in his performance."