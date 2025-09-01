Rohit Sharma undergoes Bronco Test in Bengaluru; The Results are Out as India Captain gets shocking outcome!

Iliana Rupert's Five 3-Pointers Propel Valkyries Past Fever In WNBA Playoff Clash The Golden State Valkyries secured a crucial win against the Indiana Fever, with Iliana Rupert scoring 21 points. The victory strengthens their position in the WNBA playoff race. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 10:05 [IST]

Iliana Rupert's impressive performance, including five successful 3-pointers, led the Golden State Valkyries to a 75-63 victory over the Indiana Fever. This win is crucial in the WNBA playoff race. The Valkyries, now with a 21-18 record, excelled from beyond the arc, making 12 of their 19 attempts. Janelle Salaun and Kate Martin contributed by each scoring 10 points and hitting three 3-pointers.

The Valkyries' triumph places them in a tie with the Seattle Storm for sixth place in the playoff standings. They are now two games ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks, who hold a 18-20 record and are in ninth place. Veronica Burton also played a significant role for Golden State, adding eight points, seven rebounds, and an impressive 13 assists to her team's effort.

Indiana Fever struggled offensively without Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined due to a groin injury. The team shot only 33.3 percent overall and managed just 20 percent from beyond the arc. Aerial Powers was a bright spot for Indiana, leading her team with 17 points off the bench in just 19 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum's late-game heroics helped the Los Angeles Sparks secure an 81-78 win over the Washington Mystics. Plum scored 14 of her total 18 points in the fourth quarter alone. She also added four rebounds and seven assists to her stat line. Dearica Hamby was instrumental as well, finishing with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sparks are still fighting for their playoff lives but remain two games behind Indiana Fever for the eighth seed. Azura Stevens nearly achieved a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles. Despite their efforts, they remain on the outside looking into the playoff picture.

Kiki Iriafen led the Washington Mystics with an impressive performance of her own, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. However, it wasn't enough to change their fate as they have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 16-25.

This series of games highlights how competitive the WNBA playoff race has become as teams vie for those final spots. Each game carries significant weight as teams like Golden State Valkyries and Los Angeles Sparks push hard to secure their positions.