PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can India Do an Encore Against South Africa Like the Men’s Team in Final?

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online?

More sports Ryan Rollins Leads Milwaukee Bucks To Victory In Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absence In a standout performance, Ryan Rollins scored 32 points to guide the Milwaukee Bucks past the Golden State Warriors while Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined. This victory highlights the team's depth and resilience. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ryan Rollins embraced the challenge of leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors. With Giannis Antetokounmpo absent due to knee soreness, Rollins stepped up, scoring a career-high 32 points for the second consecutive game. Despite Antetokounmpo's impressive season averages of 36.3 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, Milwaukee showed they could succeed without him.

Myles Turner contributed 17 points, while Cole Anthony added 16 before fouling out with just over seven minutes remaining. The Bucks' bench outperformed Golden State's reserves, scoring 38 points compared to their 29. This team effort highlighted Milwaukee's depth and ability to perform even when key players are missing.

Rollins excelled against his former team by shooting 13 of 21 from the field and making five out of seven three-point attempts. His performance helped improve Milwaukee's record to 4-1 in the current season. Reflecting on the game, Rollins said, "I won't say we knew it, but we realised that in the first couple of days of training camp ... we have a lot of people that can put the ball in the hoop."

He emphasised the team's competitive spirit and fast-paced playstyle, noting that everyone has opportunities to shine. "Everybody's going to have a chance to eat," he added, highlighting their team motto that it's always someone else's night to step up.

Rollins moved into the starting lineup after Kevin Porter Jr.'s ankle injury in the season opener. He seized this opportunity with determination and vowed not to let his new contract affect his drive. "It's just the start for me," Rollins stated confidently. He sees this as a foundation for further growth and plans to continue building on his current success.

The Bucks' victory over Golden State demonstrated their resilience and depth as a team. With key players like Rollins stepping up in crucial moments, Milwaukee is poised for a promising season ahead.