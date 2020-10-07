Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap & Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi come together for Discovery Plus' The Big Learning Festival

To make this festival extra special, India's top sporting and entertainment celebrity couples- Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal- Parupalli Kashyap and Riteish- Genelia Deshmukh will engage with fans on social media with interesting quizzes, chats, watch-lists and never-before-seen nuggets of trivia.

The Big Learning Festival is dedicated to celebrating the platform's key target audience of lifelong learners. Both existing and new subscribers of Discovery Plus app between Oct 7 and Oct 11th, 2020, stand a chance to win from a huge pool of focused learning-oriented rewards such as laptops, SmartTVs, iPads and FireTV sticks.'. The festival ends on Sunday night, 11th Oct. 11:59 pm.

Speaking about the festival Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi said, "Learning is a never-ending process and we're delighted to partner with Discovery Plus on something so universal. The Big Learning Festival is a great way for people to win some amazing rewards and prizes while inculcating a habit of learning about the world."

They also added, "Not only do these interesting shows and documentary specials provide an opportunity to understand and connect with the world, but they are also a great way to gather together with your kids, family and friends to watch and engage around the important issues of our times."

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap said, "There's no age for learning. You can learn something new every day and that is what we rely on Discovery Plus for. Partnering with a brand like Discovery is a privilege for us as the platform is a one-stop destination for both entertainment and education. We both personally believe that learning is a process that takes place every second and it is what makes a person prepared for the big moments in life."

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh who are also a part of the festival, while speaking about the importance of learning, said, "As a parent, it is our duty to engage our kids with the content that will help them gain valuable knowledge at this age. We are very particular on what kind shows our kids should watch in this digital era where everything is available on the internet. To teach something to our kids first we need to learn and then only we will be able to pass that knowledge to our children and I am happy that we have Discovery Plus where we can explore a variety of content from Science to Nature to Space to History. It is the perfect platform to engage right now."

Speaking about the Big Learning Festival, Issac John, Digital Head- APAC, Discovery said, "Learning is a universal emotion that enriches and elevates all of us irrespective of our stage of life and the Big Learning Festival is a means for us to celebrate that lifelong learner in each of us. To make this festival even more exciting for the generation that lives their lives online, some of India's top sporting and entertainment power couples like Saina Nehwal- Parupalli Kashyap, Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi and Riteish-Genelia Deshmukhwill be a part of the Big Learning Festival with our users, and cheer them on as they learn more and win more!"

To participate in Discovery Plus the Big Learning Festival, users must subscribe to Discovery Plus app before Oct 11th and answer a single question correctly to be eligible for the prize. There would be a new question every day and the question for the day will be declared on the app at 00:01 hrs every night.

Since its launch, Discovery Plus has been synonymous with knowledge and exploring the wonders that this world has to offer. As a part of its special October line-up, Discovery Plus is also premiering content in new categories like War, Civilizations, Biopics, Nature & Medical Sciences along with exciting new titles for its passionate communities. This presents users of Discovery Plus with great new opportunities to learn about a varied new set of subjects.

The Big Learning Festival kicks off on 7th October and will be running on the Discovery Plus app across iOS, Android and web platforms. Discovery has also brought on board KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as process evaluators and advisors for The Big Learning Festival 2020 contest.

