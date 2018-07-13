List equals course record for Scottish Open lead

English

Gullane, July 13: Luke List equalled the course record at Gullane on Thursday to lead the Scottish Open after the first round.

On a day when a number of big names looked set to trouble the record books, List was one of few players to maintain his form on the back nine on the way to a seven-under 63.

Masters champion Patrick Reed looked to have a European Tour low of 61 in his sights when he turned in 29, but he lost ground on the way back and carded a five-under 65.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon endured an even more contrasting round, as his six-under 29 through nine holes became a three-under 67 through 18 after a double-bogey at the 11th.

He was joined at three under by Justin Rose.

And so it was List who led the way, nudging a stroke clear of Robert Rock, Scott Fernandez, Jens Dantorp, Lee Westwood and Rickie Fowler, who won the event the last time it was staged at Gullane in 2015.

Fowler's fellow American List sunk four straight birdies from the third onwards, while another impressive streak on the back nine - birdies at the 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th - secured the lead.

Defending champion Rafael Cabrera-Bello had a disappointing day as he went round in two over.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
