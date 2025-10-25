More sports Seattle Storm Appoints Sonia Raman As Head Coach, Making WNBA History Sonia Raman has been hired as the head coach of the Seattle Storm, marking a historic moment as the first person of Indian descent to hold this position in the WNBA. She previously served as an assistant with the New York Liberty and has a successful coaching background. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 7:06 [IST]

The Seattle Storm have appointed Sonia Raman, previously an assistant with the New York Liberty, as their new head coach. This decision marks a significant milestone, as Raman becomes the first individual of Indian descent to assume a head coaching role in the WNBA. Her journey to this position included a four-year tenure with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies before joining Liberty.

Seattle's previous coach, Noelle Quinn, was dismissed last month following the team's elimination by the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs' first round. With Raman's hiring, New York Liberty remains the only team without a head coach after not renewing Sandy Brondello's contract post their loss to Phoenix in the opening round.

Sonia Raman began her coaching career at MIT, where she served as head coach from 2008 to 2020. During her tenure, she led the team to two appearances in the Division III NCAA Tournament and became the most successful coach in the program's history. Her accomplishments at MIT laid a strong foundation for her professional coaching career.

Raman now faces several challenges with Seattle Storm. The team currently has only two players under contract for next season. Additionally, All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, and Brittney Sykes are set to become unrestricted free agents. These factors present significant decisions for Raman as she steps into her new role.

The New York Liberty considered Sonia Raman for their head coaching position as well. However, with her move to Seattle, they continue their search for a new leader. The Liberty's decision not to renew Sandy Brondello’s contract leaves them as the sole team without a head coach in place.

This historic appointment not only highlights Sonia Raman’s achievements but also reflects broader progress within sports leadership diversity. Her role as Seattle Storm’s head coach is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the team while navigating upcoming roster decisions and free agency challenges.