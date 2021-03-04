English
Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters at WTT Contender Doha

By

Mumbai, March 4: Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal suffered a 6-11, 4-11, 8-11 defeat against World No. 7 Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles pre-quarters on Thursday.

The World No. 32 Sharath, who was playing his first international tournament after a year’s break due to the coronavirus pandemic, couldn’t gain momentum despite showing good resistance in the latter part of the match against the higher-ranked Yun-Ju.

With Sharath's loss, the Indian challenge came to an end in the tournament.

Earlier Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula also lost their respective final qualifying round matches in the women’s singles category. While Batra lost to World No. 69 Ganna Gaponova 5-11, 6-11, 14-12, 5-11, Akula, who had outclassed World No. 74 Vega Paulina of Chile in the earlier round, made her Russian opponent Mariia Tailkova work hard and almost got the momentum shifted in her favour with a come-from-behind 2-1 lead before losing the tie 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 5-11.

Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 21:28 [IST]
