More sports Shubhankar Sharma's Technical Triumph: Refreshed Star Soars with a 66 at the DP World India Championship By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 0:17 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 18: In a tournament already etched in Indian golf history with its unprecedented $4 million prize purse, Shubhankar Sharma delivered a masterclass in resilience and technical refinement during the second round of the DP World India Championship.

After an opening 74 (+2) left him with work to do, the two-time DP World Tour winner roared back with a sensational 66 (-6) on Friday (October 17), a round that wasn't just about the numbers, but a testament to profound changes in his approach and equipment.

The contrast between his two rounds is stark, a shift from an "edgy" performance to one marked by a "clear mind" and "well-rested" disposition. Reflecting on his impressive turnaround, Sharma revealed the subtle yet significant differences. "In golf, it's always very small points," he stated.

"There's not much difference. It's just my mentality is different today. I was a lot more relaxed. Well-rested. Yesterday, even though I got off to a good start, I was slightly edgy." This newfound calm clearly translated to his play, as evidenced by his bogey-free second round, featuring six birdies.

Sharma's recent struggles have been well-documented. Heading into this landmark event, the 29-year-old was precariously placed at 185th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, facing the very real threat of losing his full playing privileges. He had attributed much of this sustained dip in form to a significant change in his equipment - a journey he described as "very tough" over the last six months.

"The last six months have been very tough," Sharma elaborated, offering a candid insight into his battle. "Just changed irons, basically. That was the main thing. Just couldn't get the right combination of club and shaft. I tried, tried, tried and I failed and six months struggled. The clubs that I played before -- I had the same clubs for ten years, the shaft and the same head. So working on the techniques; the clubs are not right for you and then trying to find the right combination."

This deeply personal struggle resonates with any golfer who has faced similar equipment quandaries. The quest for the perfect setup, the meticulous fine-tuning, and the frustration when it doesn't immediately click - it's a journey fraught with doubt. But for Jhansi-born Sharma, the light at the end of the tunnel has appeared. "I feel like I struck gold and I got the right clubs two or three weeks ago, the right combination, and I changed the ball as well to match it. I'm happy."

His sentiment echoes a crucial aspect of professional golf: the intricate relationship between a player's natural talent, their mental fortitude, and the tools they wield. Sharma's pre-tournament assessment highlighted this struggle: "The game hasn't felt bad, but I just haven't gotten any consistency with my process on the course because it's just been a lot of change." Now, with his equipment finally dialed in, that consistency is beginning to emerge.

The Delhi Golf Club, known for its demanding layout, only adds to the impressiveness of Sharma's round. He acknowledges the challenge, stating, "The course is holding up really nicely. It's not that easy... The greens will get harder. I don't think we get any rain. So yeah, it will be tougher. The pin positions are going to get, if anything, tougher and more tucked in. The course is going to be hard."

When asked about his strategy for the weekend, Sharma's response was refreshingly simple and reflective of his newfound clarity: "Same. Nothing. Just do less and rest more. That worked today. Just give every shot its merit. I'm playing well. So we'll see what happens." This mental detachment, this focus on the present moment and trust in his process, is a powerful weapon in golf.

Sharma's journey serves as a powerful reminder that even seasoned professionals face periods of adversity. His candid admissions about equipment struggles and mental fatigue offer a relatable glimpse into the demanding world of elite golf. His message to himself during tough times - "You tell yourself that your best is still in front of you... I knew it wasn't me, it wasn't my mind, it wasn't my ability but it was the equipment that wasn't working" - provides invaluable insight into maintaining belief.

With his technical woes seemingly behind him and a revitalized mental approach, Shubhankar Sharma is not just playing for a career-saving result at the DP World India Championship; he's playing with a renewed sense of purpose and the joy of finding his stride again. The golf world will be watching closely to see if this golden combination can propel him to victory on home soil.