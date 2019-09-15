English
Solheim Cup 2019 tied at 8-8 heading into final day

By Opta
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier

Perthshire (Scotland), September 15: The Solheim Cup 2019 singles will begin with the scores level at 8-8 after the United States erased their one-point deficit on day two at Gleneagles, which featured a sensational comeback from Europe's Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier.

Juli Inkster's USA, the holders of the trophy, fought back strongly in Saturday's afternoon fourballs after the spoils were shared in the morning foursomes.

On another day marred by slow play, the USA at one point held leads in all four afternoon matches and looked set to open up a handy advantage ahead of Sunday's singles.

However, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson rescued half a point for Europe against Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, while Hall and Boutier somehow turned things around against Ally McDonald and Angel Yin.

Hall and Boutier, who have now triumphed in all three of their matches together, sensationally won each of the final five holes to earn victory, having been three down after four, four down after seven and still three down through 13.

In the other fourball matches, Brittany Altomare and Annie Park edged out Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam on the 18th, while Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang beat Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz 2up.

The USA opted to leave out the Korda sisters – Nelly and Jessica – in Saturday's second session despite the pair's unbeaten records, while Charley Hull was omitted by Europe.

Hull and Munoz beat Kang and Megan Khang 4 and 3 in the morning and there was a similarly emphatic victory for the Korda siblings, by 6 and 5 against Ciganda and Bronte Law.

Morgan Pressel and Alex pulled off a superb fightback to beat Anna Nordqvist and Van Dam 2 and 1, after falling four down through six, while Hall and Boutier were too strong for Salas and McDonald in a 3 and 2 victory.

Read more about: solheim cup lpga tour golf
Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
