South Asian Games 2019: India opens medal account with 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze in triathlon

By Pti

Pokhara (Nepal), December 2: India opened its medal account in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) with one gold, two silver and a bronze in the triathlon event on the opening day of competitions in Pokhara, Nepal on Monday (December 2).

Adarsha M N Sinimol gave India the first gold by winning the men's individual triathlon event while compatriot Bishworjit Srikhom took the silver in a 1-2 finish for the country.

Thoudam Sorojini Devi and Mohan Pragnya added a silver and a bronze in the women's individual event.

The individual triathlon event consists of continuous three legs of 750m swim, 20km bike race and a 5km run. The first athlete to complete the course is declared the winner.

Sinimol clocked 01:02.51 secs to win the gold in men's event while Bishworjit was second with a time of 01:02:59. Basanta Tharu of Nepal took the bronze in 01:03:06.

In the women's individual event, Sorojini clocked 01:14:00 to finish second behind Sony Gurung of Nepal who took the gold in 01:13:45. Another Indian, Pragnya clocked 01:14:57 to win the bronze.

India is being represented by 487 athletes in more than 15 disciplines.

Australia won by an innings and 48 runs
View Sample
Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
