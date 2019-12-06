English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Asian Games: Boxer Vikas Krishnan marches into semis

By
South Asian Games: Vikas in semis
South Asian Games: Vikas in semis

New Delhi, December 6: World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (64kg) got India's medal quest off to a glorious start as Vikas Krishan (69kg) made a winning comeback to enter the semi-finals on the first day of boxing action at the 13th South Asian Games here in Nepal on Friday (December 6).

While Ankit Khatana (75kg) was the third Indian to progress into the last-four; the National Champion was at his menacing best as he knocked out the local boy Deepak Shrestha in the first round of his bout.

Continuing from where he left at the World Championships, Manish Kaushik thoroughly dominated his quarter-final bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch to register a commanding 5-0 victory. In the 69 kg quarter-final, Vikas Krishan marked his comeback with superb performance and defeated Bhutan's Dorji Tshering in a unanimous verdict.

In the women's category, Sonia Lather (57 kg) had an easy outing against Bangladesh's Shamima Akter as she won via RSC in the 3rd round while young and aspiring boxer, S. Kalaivani displayed her attacking prowess right from the word go as she landed a series of attacking punches on Pakistan's Rabia Batool, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the first round itself.

Seven men boxers- Vinod (49kg), Sparsh (52kg), Sachin (57kg), Varinder (60kg), Sachin (81kg), Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) and Narender (+91kg) and four women boxers- Pinki Rani (51kg), Shiksha (54kg), Parveen (60kg) and Manju Bamboriya (64kg) are already in the semi-finals thus ensuring India of 16 medals.

The semifinal bouts will be played on December 7 and 8th followed by finals on 9th.

More SOUTH ASIAN GAMES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 207/5 (20.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 20:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue