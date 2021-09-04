Sports Minister felicitates Mariyappan on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

Mariyappan, who won a gold in 2016 Rio Paralympics, bagged a silver this time around in T42 category with a best jump of 1.86m. Another Indian, Sharad Kumar took the bronze with a best jump of 1.83m.

"Mariyyapan has made the country proud with his performance in Rio and now in Tokyo. I congratulate him and take this occasion to congratulate all our para athletes for their fantastic performance," Thakur said in a statement.

Mariyappan, on his part, said: "I had expected to win a gold for India but due to the weather conditions on the day of the event, I could not fulfil that dream. I am confident that in Paris I will win a gold for the country again."

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.