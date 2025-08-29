Seattle Storm Overcome 21-Point Deficit To Stun Minnesota Lynx In WNBA Matchup

Why India Celebrates National Sports Day On 29th August?- All You Need To Know About The Significance

The Seattle Storm achieved a remarkable victory, overcoming a 21-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 93-79. Skylar Diggins was instrumental, scoring 19 of her 23 points after half-time. This win tied the largest comeback by any WNBA team this season and marked the second-largest in Seattle's history. The Storm's record improved to 21-19, moving them ahead of the Golden State Valkyries for the final play-off spot.

Seattle trailed 39-18 midway through the second quarter but closed the third with a 25-6 run, scoring 34 points in that period alone. They made an impressive 12 of 19 shots in the third quarter, including seven from beyond the arc. Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler each contributed four three-pointers, with Williams finishing at 16 points and Wheeler adding 13.

In another game, injuries left New York Liberty with only eight healthy players against Washington Mystics. Isabelle Harrison led with a season-high of 16 points, helping New York secure an 89-63 win. The Liberty were without key players like Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones due to injuries and illness. Despite these setbacks, they managed to achieve their second consecutive win.

Emma Meesseman scored 15 points while Marine Johannes added 14 for New York. Breanna Stewart contributed with 12 points and nine rebounds in just her second game back from injury. Sonia Citron led Washington with 18 points as they suffered their fifth straight loss.

Kahleah Copper celebrated her birthday by scoring 28 points as Phoenix Mercury narrowly defeated Chicago Sky, winning 83-79. The Mercury led by nine points with seven minutes left before Chicago tied it at 71 through Kia Nurse's jumper. However, Alyssa Thomas secured Phoenix's win with a crucial floater in the final seconds.

This victory marked Phoenix's third consecutive win, keeping them ahead of New York Liberty for the fourth play-off seed. Thomas ended with 15 points while Natasha Mack achieved her first career double-double with ten points and twelve rebounds.

Angel Reese stood out for Chicago Sky despite their loss, grabbing twenty rebounds and scoring fifteen points. Her performance moved her up in Chicago's franchise history for rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso also added fifteen points while Kia Nurse led Chicago with seventeen.