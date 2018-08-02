Tata Motors to sponsor Indian wrestlers

The new official Indian wrestling team jersey will have the brand name Tata Yodha.

Wrestling has been the most productive sport in recent times at the Olympics for the country, bringing in five medals - one silver and four bronze - in the last three Games.

While some wrestlers have received sponsorship in individual capacities, the WFI had been looking for corporate support for its athletes' international training and exposure trips.

Tata Motors, owner of British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover, will sponsor wrestling for three years, beginning with the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta and will continue till 2021.

"I'm happy with the adulation the sport has received ever since 2008 Beijing Olympics as we have been successfully winning medals in three consecutive Olympics," said Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik.

"We have been giving the best performances but have the least sponsors. This partnership will inspire us more," added Sakshi, who will compete in the 50kg freestyle category at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Financial details of the deal were not announced but Tata Motors said they will also support top performing 50 wrestlers, both men and women, for WFI events like Senior and Junior Nationals, India Open, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, World Cup, Grand Prix, Asiad and Asian Championships.

WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh expressed happiness at getting sponsorship for the first time.

Pooja Dhahda, who will take part in the 57kg category at Jakarta, said: "The Tata Group has taken the country forward for 150 years and Indian wrestling is getting associated with that company. This sponsorship will help in the development of Indian wrestling at all levels."

London Games bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt said the three-year sponsorship deal with Tata Motors will give a new direction to the sport in India.

(With inputs from Agencies and other sources).