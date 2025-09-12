Before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match, Shahid Afridi speaks again on Ex-India stars to stir new Controversy!

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: How to Register for Race at City of Joy? Check Schedule, Registration Details By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 15:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, one of India's biggest participative sporting events, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, themed "A Decade Strong" and marked by the hashtag #ADecadeofDifference.

The race, which is the world's first World Athletics Gold Label 25K, is scheduled for Sunday, 21st December 2025, on Kolkata's iconic Red Road. It will feature elite Indian and international athletes alongside thousands of amateur runners.

How to Register for Tata Steel World 25K

Registrations for both on-ground and virtual runs open on Friday, 12th September 2025, through-https://tatasteelworld25k.procam.in/.

The event includes categories such as the 25K race, Open 10K, Ananda Run (~4.5 km), Senior Citizens' Run, and Champions with Disability. Registration closes on 25th November 2025 or once spots are filled.

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata has evolved beyond a traditional road race over the past decade, setting new standards in organization, promoting gender equality, philanthropy, and community engagement. The number of running clubs and events in India have surged, along with a 23% increase in women runners. The race blends Kolkata's cultural heritage with a growing fitness movement that shapes the city's identity.

On this milestone, D.B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President - Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said:

"Tata Steel proudly celebrates ten years of the TSW25K Run, a landmark event that has become integral to Kolkata's sporting and cultural fabric... A celebration of running, passion and unity, TSW25K continues to go from strength to strength. I wish the 2025 edition great success."

Adding to the celebration, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia remarked:

"My connection with Kolkata has always been special. It was here, in the City of Joy, that my professional football journey began... Today, we are celebrating the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata... I urge everyone to step out on Sunday, 21st December, to showcase the spirit of Kolkata and make this event a grand success."

Srabanti Chatterjee, a celebrated Bengali actress and Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata Ratna, said, "Being associated with the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata is truly special, and it is a proud moment to be part of this landmark year... There is no better way to start your fitness journey than with the Ananda Run. It is a celebration for everyone, filled with music, dance, colorful costumes, and fun that truly captures the essence of Kolkata. Come, join the celebration, and experience it for yourself."