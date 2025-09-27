IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

More sports Team Europe Takes Commanding Three-Point Lead In Ryder Cup After First Day's Action Team Europe secured a three-point lead on the first day of the Ryder Cup, highlighted by strong performances from Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. The team's success sets a promising tone for the tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Team Europe has taken a significant three-point lead into the second day of the Ryder Cup after an eventful Friday at Bethpage Black. Luke Donald's team secured a 5-2 advantage on the opening day, quieting the enthusiastic New York crowd. Jon Rahm achieved his second victory of the event by teaming up with Sepp Straka for a 3&2 win over JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler in the fourballs.

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton delivered a 4&3 win against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. The 'Fleetwood Mac' duo of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood convincingly defeated Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&4. Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg also impressed, securing a surprising 5&4 victory over Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Cameron Young had an impressive Ryder Cup debut, partnering with Justin Thomas to defeat Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard 6&5. However, this was America's only win in the afternoon fourballs. In other matches, Justin Rose's birdie on the 18th secured a one-up win for him and Fleetwood against DeChambeau and Ben Griffin.

Meanwhile, McIlroy and Shane Lowry tied with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns in an exciting final match. Despite this, Donald expressed satisfaction with his team's performance. "An incredible day," he said. "Winning this morning was huge for us." He emphasised the importance of a strong start, especially given their opponents' strength in foursomes.

The European team began their quest for their first away win since 2012 with determination. It was their first time winning the opening session on American soil since 2004. The last five teams leading after day one have won the trophy, but Team USA captain Keegan Bradley remains optimistic about turning things around.

Bradley commented on his team's performance: "The boys played good this afternoon. Europe made a lot of putts." He remains hopeful that fortunes will change in upcoming sessions, stating, "This is the first quarter; we still have three-quarters to go."

Donald Praises Team Europe's Resilience

Donald praised his players' ability to handle pressure despite being away from home. "They thrive," he noted about Team Europe's display amidst a loud crowd favouring the US side. He appreciated their resilience and ability to maintain focus under challenging conditions.

The only setback for Europe was Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland's two-down loss to Xander Schauffele and Cantlay. Nonetheless, it was a promising start for Donald's side as they aim to reclaim victory on foreign soil.

The competition remains intense as both teams prepare for upcoming challenges. With strong performances from both sides, fans can expect more thrilling matches ahead.