'The Mountain' actor from Game of Thrones breaks world record with 501kg deadlift

The 2018 World's Strongest Man winner set a world record with a 501-kilogram deadlift in front of a small gathering of people in a Reykjavik gym.

After lifting 420kg and 465kg in his first two attempts, the 6ft 9in, 200kg bodybuilder made history.

Bjornsson appeared to complete the deadlift comfortably and after locking into position the iron was thrown to the floor.

History made. @ThorBjornsson_ pulls a massive 501kg / 1,104lbs deadlift pic.twitter.com/SR0x5X5V2e — Rogue Fitness (@RogueFitness) May 2, 2020

"I'm absolutely speechless. I'm just so happy and thankful that I got the opportunity to do this, even though the world is going through what it's going through," said Bjornsson.

"Everything went according to plan. I'm over the moon.

"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point? I'm happy with this, my family and friends were happy with this and I decided to call it."